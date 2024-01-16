New Jersey hardware store, landscaping company welcome business rush brought by snowy weather

Haddon Township hardware store's merchandise flying off the shelves due to snowfall

Haddon Township hardware store's merchandise flying off the shelves due to snowfall

Haddon Township hardware store's merchandise flying off the shelves due to snowfall

HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- As one employee shoveled the sidewalk outside Westmont Ace Hardware in Haddon Township, another re-stocked the shelves full of ice melt for the first time in two years.

That's exactly what Laura Everly stopped in for.

"We were happy it wasn't much worse than this, but we had no salt so we had to come out to get salt," she said.

"It's great for cash flow for us, especially in the wintertime because otherwise this is a very slow time of the year for us," store owner Bill Getzinger said.

RELATED: Thankful for a snow day, children head to the hills for sledding in Montgomery County

Thanks to Mother Nature, the family-owned hardware store hasn't ordered any new shovels or bags of ice melt because of the snow drought the past two winters, but the owner said this welcomed snowfall finally has his merchandise moving.

"I checked how many units we sold last year and it was four, and we've already been through a pallet plus today," Getzinger said.

The snow is also helping Highland Landscaping and Lawn Service's bottom line.

"You can keep guys longer at your company if you have work all year round," Zack Highland said.

The plows were down Tuesday as workers cleared parking lots in Pennsauken. For the first time in more than 700 days, landscapers turned plow drivers were making some extra cash and the Artic blast will likely keep them busy.

"It's 100% going to freeze, especially once the sun goes away and it's completely dark. It's done," Highland said. "I'll be back tomorrow and I'll be back tonight."

Many municipalities are reminding drivers to take it easy and take it slow while driving. Remember to provide plenty of space between you and the driver in front of you.

READ MORE: How are the roads? Wet, slushy mess remains after snow cleared on Pa., NJ streets and highways