Philadelphia weather: Snow continues Tuesday AM, another 1-2 inches possible north and west

NEXT Weather: Snow keeps falling Tuesday AM, another 1-2 inches possible

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Snow lovers are waking up to a fresh blanket of powder across the Delaware Valley Tuesday morning.

The snow is set to wrap up around noon, but a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m.

How much snow did we get so far?

As of midnight, Philadelphia International Airport reported 1.5 inches of snow.

But snow totals across the region will go up once we get new numbers, and snow will continue to come down Tuesday morning into the early afternoon, though in some spots it'll look more like an icy mix.

Areas to the north and west could get another 1-2 inches before the storm moves out, but across the area expect to see slick and icy roads during the morning commute.

Early snow total reports, Jan. 16, 2024

More arctic air

You'll want to keep the heavy coats, hats and gloves close this week.

Another blast of arctic air settles in on Wednesday. Temperatures will likely stay below freezing through the weekend, possibly the longest stretch since 2018. On Wednesday, high temps won't make it out of the 20s but it'll feel like the teens.

Wind chills will remain in the teens and single digits throughout the week, and it'll feel like below zero up in the Poconos.

The coldest days of the week are Wednesday, high of 23 and low of 16, and Saturday, high of 27 and low of 18 degrees.

Air this cold can lead to frostbite, burst pipes, frozen standing water, car issues, and even fires from improper use of space heaters or stoves.

Cold weather impacts this week

Another round of snow

And if all that wasn't enough, another bout of snow is expected at the end of the week.

This system could bring a few light snow showers thursday, but not much in terms of accumulation.

Then on Friday, we're tracking another 2-4 inches of snow in spots, but according to Meteorologist Kate Bilo, this system is "very complicated" and could end up just being snow showers, but there's also a possibility for more significant snow.

The storm track and timing could change before Friday night, so keep an eye on CBS Philadelphia for the latest forecast updates.