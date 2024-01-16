Pa. weather: Crews working to clear roads after Philadelphia region sees 1st measurable snow in nearly 2 years

Philadelphia winter weather: What it looks like on the roads

Philadelphia winter weather: What it looks like on the roads

Philadelphia winter weather: What it looks like on the roads

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region's first measurable snow in close to two years is putting crews to work salting and plowing roads around Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Major roads we observed were mostly clear as the time approached 7 a.m. Trucks were continuing to de-ice roads as temperatures remain below freezing.

It may be best to delay your commute to give the roads more time to become passable. Many schools are opening with a delay Tuesday morning as well.

Out on PA-611 just after 5 a.m., the snow cover was mostly gone but more continued to fall - remember to give road crews plenty of room to work.

Doylestown police posted about local roads Tuesday morning saying Routes 611, 202 and 313 are "mainly wet with minimal issues" while local roads still had more snow to plow.

Major highways are getting the most treatment this morning to ensure those roads are passable.

"They will be working on our roads all through the duration of the storm," PennDOT spokesperson Krys Johnson said.

Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph on the following roads in Pennsylvania:

I-76

I-95

I-295

I-476

I-676

U.S. Route 1

U.S. Route 30



U.S. Route 202

U.S. Route 422



Pa. Route 63

Pa. Route 309

Our first snowy morning commute in over 700 days! A messy drive with snow covered roads and reduced speeds across the board🚨 Take it slow, allow lots of time to get to your destination, and do not tailgate. Join us for the latest on @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/cEk8uvLoc0 — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) January 16, 2024

PennDOT is also requiring commercial vehicles like tractor-trailers to stick to the right lane of the highway during this storm.

PennDOT had over 130,000 tons of salt ready to go for this storm, Johnson said.

"We are recommending that you do not travel, but if you have to, our plow drivers are out there," she added.

Speed restrictions, conditions on New Jersey highways

Over in New Jersey, the Garden State Parkway is restricted to 45 mph and the New Jersey Turnpike speed limit is reduced to 35 mph.

The Ben Franklin Bridge from New Jersey into Pennsylvania looked clear but vehicles were clearly taking their time getting across.

In conditions like these it's a good rule of thumb to give yourself six car lengths behind the car in front of you.