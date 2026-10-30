Why some New Jersey communities are changing Halloween trick-or-treating hours

It's one of the scariest times of the year that many kids and families look forward to.

"My kids are so excited," Caitlin Linhardt said. "They're so hyped to get their candy, and they're seeing their friends across the street."

But some safety experts say Halloween can also be one of the most dangerous days for children.

With the holiday falling on a Saturday, Collingswood is adjusting trick-or-treating hours, which are scheduled from noon to 7 p.m. in the borough this year, and encouraging families to start early.

"We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to be out earlier if they want to be, especially for the littles," Collingswood Mayor Daniela Solano-Ward said, "but we also want to make sure everyone gets in before it gets too dark because that's when it's harder for drivers and things like that."

Haddon Heights and National Park are two other communities encouraging families to trick or treat earlier in the day this year.

According to AAA, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween as on any other day of the year.

"It's just a recipe for disaster, so to speak, when you look at the volume of pedestrians and motorists who are navigating these neighborhoods," Jana Tidwell with AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

Tidwell said more than 75% of pedestrian fatalities happen at night. With Halloween parties and more people likely out on a Saturday, she's urging parents to take extra precautions like walking with their kids and being bright at night.

"So, drop a flashlight in their treat bag, use the flashlights on your cellphone to light the way, or add some reflector tape to their costume," Tidwell said.

Linhardt said she plans to be on guard with her three kids.

"Just sticking together in groups and making sure kids aren't crossing the street without parents," Linhardt said.