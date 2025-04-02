Watch CBS News
4 hospitalized after fire at Burlington County, New Jersey home

By Nikki DeMentri,
Tom Dougherty
Tom Dougherty,
Man says he ran into burning home to help save neighbor in New Jersey
Man says he ran into burning home to help save neighbor in New Jersey 02:03

Four people, including two police officers, were hospitalized after a fire at a home in Burlington County, New Jersey, officials said Wednesday. First responders said neighbors jumped into action to rescue some of the people inside the house.

Burlington Township police were called to a home on Laclede Drive just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said an 89-year-old man and 90-year-old woman were rescued from the home. They were airlifted to a Philadelphia hospital.

Albert Oliver lived across the street from the home. Oliver said he looked outside Wednesday morning and saw thick smoke. He said he then grabbed a fire extinguisher and ran over to see if anyone was inside.

Oliver said he ran into the home and helped get a man named Algae out of the house.

"I started hollering his name, 'Algae, Algae.' Nobody responded," Oliver said. "The smoke was too thick to where I couldn't breathe, so I had to come back out. And when I went back in, he emerged from the kitchen. Coming from the kitchen, that's when I grabbed him."

Fire investigators believe the blaze originated from the back of the home, but it remains under investigation.

Two Burlington Township police officers were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and are expected to be OK, the department said.

Nikki DeMentri
