How South Jersey farmers are combatting - and benefiting from - state's 1st drought watch in 6 years

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- As New Jersey enters its first drought watch in six years, some South Jersey farmers said the weather hasn't affected the quality of their crops.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Burlington County and Jersey Shore counties, including Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic Counties, are most affected by the dry weather.

At William Heritage Winery in Mullica Hill, Erik Heritage said the scorching hot sun and dry weather benefit their grapes.

"Once we hit the ripening season with our grapes, we actually like the water to turn off a bit, and the sun to shine good," Heritage said. "We get that nice concentration in our fruit to make good wine in the coming months."

The low amount of water needed for the grapes benefits the Garden State as Gov. Phil Murphy urged people to conserve water during the drought watch.

Karen Maugeri, who runs the market at Maugeri Farms, said the drought hasn't affected the quality of their crop, just the amount of work going into irrigating the crops.

Their farm has several ponds where they pump water to their crops, but it takes hours of back-breaking work.

"It's one of those things if you don't do it, you're going to lose a crop," Maugeri said. "You have to do it. There's no way around it."

Despite the associated cost hikes with dry weather, like the increased cost of diesel fuel to run the irrigation system, Maugeri has been cutting costs wherever she can to provide some financial relief to families.