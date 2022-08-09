Watch CBS News
New Jersey News

New Jersey drought watch: Residents urged to cut back on water usage

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New Jersey Drought Watch: Residents urged to cut back on water usage
New Jersey Drought Watch: Residents urged to cut back on water usage 00:39

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey is now under a drought watch and the state is urging residents to cut back on water usage. It comes after days of hot and dry weather.

The state says the watch is intended to encourage voluntary water conservation. But if conditions worsen, a drought warning or emergency could be declared, enacting mandatory water restrictions.

The public can make a big difference with a few water conservation tips.

The Department of Environmental Protection suggests reducing how often you water your lawn and wash your vehicles and avoiding using toys that require a constant flow of water could help during a drought watch.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhilly.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 4:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.