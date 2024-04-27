Earthquake recorded in New Jersey, but likely not felt by many this time. Here's why.

Small earthquake recorded in New Jersey Small earthquake recorded in New Jersey 03:38

GLADSTONE, N.J. -- A small earthquake was recorded in New Jersey on Saturday, but it likely was not felt by many, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude 2.9 earthquake was recorded at 9:49 a.m. near Gladstone, Somerset County, which is about 40 miles west of New York City.

Based on early data on the USGS's website, the earthquake caused light shaking, but was not strong enough to cause any damage.

Stronger earthquake shook region on April 5

A much stronger 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook communities across New York, New Jersey and the Northeast just over three weeks ago on April 5.

It was centered in Readington Township, New Jersey, only about 15 miles southeast of Gladstone, and was one of the strongest East Coast earthquakes in 100 years.

Minor damage was reported across the region, including gas leaks in the town at the quake's epicenter and a water main break. Some homes in New Jersey were deemed unsafe due to possible earthquake damage.

In New York City, some members of the Yankees and Blue Jays said they felt the earthquake at Yankee Stadium hours before the first pitch. The city's subways, bridges and tunnels were unaffected, officials said.

Aftershocks

The April 5 earthquake led to dozens of aftershocks over the following week. So far, there has been no information linking it to Saturday's earthquake.

While earthquakes are rare in the New York-New Jersey area, there are several small fault lines under Manhattan and a major fault in New Jersey, called the Ramapo Fault.