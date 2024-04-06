Aftershocks from Northeast earthquake could continue for a week, seismologists say

Seismologists expect more aftershocks in New York City area Seismologists expect more aftershocks in New York City area 03:11

NEW YORK -- Aftershocks in the New York City area could continue for a week after one of the East Coast's strongest earthquakes in 100 years.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in Readington Township, New Jersey rattled homes and buildings across the Northeast at 10:23 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including one measured at 3.8 almost seven and a half hours later. Seismologists expect more aftershocks over the next week, especially near the epicenter.

"While aftershocks are a concern for this first 24, 36, 72-hour period out to about a week, the entire East Coast is a seismically active area. But most of the earthquakes are relatively small," said Dax Soule, a seismologist and assistant professor at Queens College.

There were reports of minor damage in the Tri-State Area.

In Readington, which is approximately 45 miles west of New York City, a tree came crashing down and the upper portion of the Historic Grist Mill, built in 1760, collapsed after the initial jolt. Crews also responded to dozens of reported gas leaks.

"It sounded like 10 freight trains going at the same time, and I heard, it felt like the house jumped, and then I thought, 'What was that?' And then it started to shake," said Mary Heidersberger.

"It was very scary. It sounded like something a bomb had gone off," said Anne Owen.

In Newark, New Jersey, the earthquake caused power outages and three homes were briefly deemed unsafe before inspectors allowed residents to go back inside. There were fears the foundations had shifted.

The earthquake was also blamed for a water main break that sent water gushing into the middle of a street in Randolph, New Jersey.

"It was like a fountain, like a geyser. Just water spewing up," said Lisa Narcise.

In New York City, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said bridges, tunnels and subways remained in tact during the earthquake.