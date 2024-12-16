As drones continue to be spotted across Philadelphia region, Pennsylvania congressman demands answers

Lawmakers demand answers as more drone sightings reported in Delaware Valley

Lawmakers demand answers as more drone sightings reported in Delaware Valley

Federal security agencies are facing mounting pressure to provide more information about those mysterious drones seen in the Philadelphia area over the last few weeks.

Pennsylvania State Police said they've received more than four calls since last Friday from people reporting that they've seen drones in the sky.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have said the drones pose no threat to public safety, but Rep. Brendan Boyle is demanding answers as to who's flying them and why.

"I am concerned by reports of unusual drone activity and urge the Department of Homeland Security to communicate openly with the public about what, if anything, is occurring," Rep. Boyle said in a statement.

CBS News Philadelphia talked to a local drone expert, Ashley Cooper, CEO of Droneversity in Wilmington, Delaware, to get her take.

"I definitely am part of the audience that I have an expectation of the government to quickly identify what these things are, even though it's been said there's no need for concern," Cooper said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he met with New Jersey State Police on Sunday night as they surveyed the area for unidentified flying objects.

"This is 24/7," Murphy said. "I can't walk out that door and somebody not stop me to say, tell me what's going on with the drones? I get that completely. It's unnerving."

He said the federal government has sent sophisticated tools to New Jersey to better understand this aerial activity.