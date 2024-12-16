New Jersey man indicted for using drones to drop food dye packs into pools in 2023, officials say

New Jersey police chiefs to be briefed on drone sightings as more spotted in PA | Digital Brief

New Jersey police chiefs to be briefed on drone sightings as more spotted in PA | Digital Brief

New Jersey police chiefs to be briefed on drone sightings as more spotted in PA | Digital Brief

An Atlantic City, New Jersey, man was indicted for using drones to drop food dye packs into commercial and residential swimming pools in 2023, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

Anthony Spina, 31, was indicted by an Atlantic County grand jury on third-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and criminal mischief charges, according to the prosecutor's office.

Between June 1 and Sept. 1 in 2023, Spina and another person allegedly used drones to drop dye packs into commercial and residential swimming pools, which caused the water to turn greenish/yellow and caused $2,000 or more in damage.

For two weeks in August, the prosecutor's office said Spina flew a drone and dropped dye packs into a pool at a local condominium complex in Atlantic City, which cost more than $2,000 to fix.

Prosecutors said they connected the drone to Spina and a co-conspirator after using tracking software. Officials say at least one drone and multiple digital devices were seized in his arrest.