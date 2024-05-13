Families enjoy carnival in New Jersey with safety measures in place after recent violence across region

Police, volunteers help ensure safety at South Jersey fair after recent violence at other events

Police, volunteers help ensure safety at South Jersey fair after recent violence at other events

Police, volunteers help ensure safety at South Jersey fair after recent violence at other events

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Families let loose Monday evening at the opening night of St. Mary of the Lakes' Carnival in Medford, New Jersey.

But as laughter filled the air, so did Medford police drones.

"It's a security aspect because it can see things before they evolve sometimes," Medford Police Captain William Dunleavy said.

That's especially important after violent incidents shut down two carnivals in the tri-state region over the weekend.

On Saturday, West Whiteland Township Police say a fight between teenagers compromised everyone's safety at a carnival at the Exton Square Mall in Chester County.

And in Wilmington, Delaware, violence broke out at a fair outside the Concord Mall, leaving one teen dead and another seriously injured, police said.

Dunleavy said his force partnered with St. Mary of the Lakes Church at least six months in advance to plan safety logistics.

"We have people on foot, roving around, and stationery posts. The manpower and the staffing is important," Dunleavy said.

While enjoying a game of skee-ball, Bridget O'Mara and her daughter both said safety has never been a concern.

"Really safe. Everyone's very friendly," O'Mara said.

The church also has nearly 300 volunteers from the community on hand each night throughout the week as additional eyes and ears, helping carnival goers navigate the crowded grounds.

"We haven't had a problem like that here," one carnival goer said. "Everyone is pretty well-behaved and our Medford police department is wonderful. And they really do a good job keeping everybody safe."

"There's no guarantee," Dunleavy said, "but that's the goal, to know that we're out here in force and that we're visible."