Vendors, nonprofit lose tens of thousands of dollars after teen violence closes carnivals in Wilmington, Exton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Communities in Exton and Wilmington are feeling the impact after two violent incidents over the weekend caused abrupt closures of fairs in both places. Monday, workers tore down rides at the Exton Square Mall Carnival as well as L.E.A.D. Fest in Wilmington.

Police in West Whiteland Township revoked the permit for the Exton Square Mall Carnival Saturday, shutting it down seven days early. The family-owned company that provides the rides, Goodtime Amusements, is taking a big hit.

"My company stands to lose probably $10,000-$20,000," said Jeff Good, owner of Goodtime Amusements. "We have 30 employees, so they need a paycheck regardless. And we have several families involved here. It's a week without work is what it's going to be."

The vendors behind Carachilo Inc., a company that provided two of the Exton Carnival's food stands, say they're also trying to figure out how to recoup costs.

"It's definitely hurting the company, it's definitely hurting the employees here working," Keana Hartman, Carachilo's marketing director, said. "We're trying to figure it out at this point…trying to make money somewhere else but it is short notice."

Hartman added that violence is the last thing they would hope to take place at a family-friendly fair.

"We shouldn't have this problem. We're at a carnival spot trying to make people happy, trying to make kids happy, families happy," she said.

Over in Wilmington, the closure of L.E.A.D. Fest meant slashing funds for a big fundraiser for a youth drug prevention program, Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence, or L.E.A.D.

Saturday around 10:45 p.m., 15 minutes after the fair closed, Delaware Police say two teens were shot. A 16-year-old was killed, and a 17-year-old was seriously injured. L.E.A.D.'s executive director, Nick De Mauro, heard it happen.

"I was standing next to one of the supervisors of the amusement company when we heard gunshots," De Mauro said. "We are saddened by the incident on Saturday night, but it was out of our control."

De Mauro said the fairs that his nonprofit hosts generally have more law enforcement than most fairs, given the nature of their organization, so this is the first violent incident they've witnessed. Still, closing on the 13th instead of after the 19th means the nonprofit is losing lots of funds they depend on.

"It affects us because we expected to stay there another week. It's a matter of promoting the organization and raising money for charity so it's going to take a financial hit for us," he said. "We provide workbooks for kids and training to law enforcement agencies and school districts throughout the United States. So we need all the money we can get."

Wilmington residents said they're upset that the community appears to be hurting from violence. Marilyn Nichols, who lives in the area, said she believes the change needs to start at home.

"Children need more guidance," Nichols said. "They need more home training, they need more home guidance, and they need to know who God is."