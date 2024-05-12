Teen killed, another seriously hurt after shooting outside Concord Mall in Wilmington

Producer Roger Corman dies at 98, USPS workers collect donations to fight hunger, more headlines

Producer Roger Corman dies at 98, USPS workers collect donations to fight hunger, more headlines

Producer Roger Corman dies at 98, USPS workers collect donations to fight hunger, more headlines

WILMINGTON, De. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old was killed and another teenager remains in serious condition after a shooting outside the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Delaware, Saturday night.

Delaware State Police said officers responded to the mall parking lot, located on Concord Pike, around 10:45 p.m. on May 11. At the scene, they found two teenage boys who'd been shot, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Police said the older victim remains in "serious condition."

Police said in a press release Sunday that they believe a fight broke out between a group of people near the entrance to a carnival that was happening in the parking lot. The L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival, which stands for Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence, opened on Friday, May 3 and continues through Sunday, May 19.

Delaware State Police said during the fight, an "unknown suspect" pulled out a gun and fired several shots before running from the scene.

L.E.A.D. is a 501c3 nonprofit that works to educate children and communities about the dangers of drugs, crime and violence, according to their website. In a Facebook post Sunday, L.E.A.D. said organizers are cooperating with Delaware State Police as they continue their investigation.

"We were saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident in the parking lot outside of the L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival at the Concord Mall after the conclusion of the event Saturday night. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted," the post said. " As those who attend our family-focused events know, L.E.A.D. has strict security measures in place to ensure a safe environment within our carnivals."

Event organizers said they're working with Concord Mall management and DSP about adding more security patrols around the carnival.

The carnival will be closed Sunday night due to weather, but will reopen Monday, May 13 at 5 p.m.

DSP did not provide a description of the suspected gunman but asked that anyone with information on the shooting contact Detective B. McDerby at 302-741-2729. Tips can also be submitted by a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.