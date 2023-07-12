Watch CBS News
3 Jersey Shore beaches under swimming advisory because of fecal bacteria

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Three Jersey Shore beaches are under swimming advisories because of high levels of fecal bacteria. The beaches are still open, but that could change pending another round of tests.

One of the beaches is in Atlantic City.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection discovered the high fecal bacteria levels during recent testing.

Experts say it's likely caused by all the run-off from the recent rain the area has had.

Here are the impacted beaches:

  • Albany Avenue beach in Atlantic City
  • Philadelphia Avenue beach in Cape May
  • Hollywood Avenue beach in Wildwood Crest

The DEP tested the water again Tuesday. The results are expected to come back Wednesday. If the levels are still high, those beaches will close.

