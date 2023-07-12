3 Jersey Shore beaches under swimming advisory because of fecal bacteria

3 Jersey Shore beaches under swimming advisory because of high levels of fecal bacteria

3 Jersey Shore beaches under swimming advisory because of high levels of fecal bacteria

3 Jersey Shore beaches under swimming advisory because of high levels of fecal bacteria

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Three Jersey Shore beaches are under swimming advisories because of high levels of fecal bacteria. The beaches are still open, but that could change pending another round of tests.

One of the beaches is in Atlantic City.

3 South Jersey beaches are under swimming advisories because of high levels of fecal bacteria! The DEP tested the water again yesterday, results expected later today. If levels are still high these beaches will close. pic.twitter.com/wWcqVcgnm6 — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) July 12, 2023

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection discovered the high fecal bacteria levels during recent testing.

Experts say it's likely caused by all the run-off from the recent rain the area has had.

Here are the impacted beaches:

Albany Avenue beach in Atlantic City

Philadelphia Avenue beach in Cape May

Hollywood Avenue beach in Wildwood Crest

The DEP tested the water again Tuesday. The results are expected to come back Wednesday. If the levels are still high, those beaches will close.