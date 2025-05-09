New Jersey students with autism, learning and developmental disabilities dance the night away at prom

It was all about the glitz and glam at the Durand School prom Friday night. Smiles, sparkles and dazzling moves filled the dance floor at the Supper Club in Turnersville.

"We are dancing. A lot of people. People are clapping and cheering," said student Hayden Rossi.

Durand serves students with autism and learning and developmental disabilities.

The prom was filled with balloons, a backdrop, a photo booth and food. Georgia, the therapy dog, even made an appearance.

"For us to be able to have an extravagant event where they can come and be dressed up and enjoy themselves, that's what it is all about," said Rae Pastore, director of marketing and development for Durand.

This is an event that both students, their families and staff look forward to. They say this is one of their favorite nights of the year.

"It's a little bit emotional, and it's just wonderful to see that they are enjoying themselves so much," said Marc Sano, executive director and CEO of Durand.

"I am ecstatic. It makes me feel good," said Doris Teolio. "Makes my child feel included."

"To be able to see their son or daughter step into a room and be cheered like a prom king or prom queen, to stand in front of a backdrop and have prom pictures, that's the best part of life," Pastore said.

It was a special night that the school community will not forget.

"I just wanted people to understand that individuals on the autism spectrum or with developmental disabilities are just like everyone else," said Jennifer Amoroso, director of Special Education. "It may take us a little longer to do certain things or learn certain topics, but they, too, have the same feelings and emotions."