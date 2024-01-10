Trump wasn't on Nevada's 2024 GOP primary ballot, and Haley won't be on Nevada's caucus ballot. Here's why.

Trump addresses New Hampshire supporters Trump addresses New Hampshire supporters after projected primary win 16:06

The latest 2024 contests for Republicans are in Nevada this week, but things might be a little confusing for voters: There was a primary on Tuesday with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on the ballot, and there will be caucuses on Thursday with former President Donald Trump on the ballot. The only contest that will award delegates will be the caucuses.

Trump looked ahead to the next state during his victory speech after the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23, telling supporters that "next week, it's Nevada."

The race for Nevada's GOP delegates is somewhat confusing. Unlike most states, Nevada is holding both a primary contest and caucuses — two days apart. But only one of them will allocate delegates. First, Nevada will hold a primary on Feb. 6. Trump will not be appearing on that ballot, but he is a candidate in the Nevada caucuses two days later, which is the only nomination contest in the state that will award delegates.

However, Trump's sole remaining GOP challenger, Haley, was on the primary ballot but not the caucus ballot.

However, CBS News projected the "none of these candidates" category the winner in Tuesday's Republican primary in Nevada, with Haley finishing with the second-most votes, dealing a major blow to her campaign.

In his victory speech in New Hampshire, Trump taunted Haley and alluded to the fact that she is not eligible to win any delegates in Nevada.

"I did hear Nikki say 'it's off to South Carolina,' and I do love South Carolina, but she forgot one thing: next week it's Nevada," Trump said. "And I'm pleased to announce we just won Nevada, 100%."

Trump claimed Haley isn't on the caucus ballot because she "decided not to play in Nevada" since he was leading in the polls.

Not being on the primary ballot "has absolutely nothing to do with the 14th Amendment or disqualification of any candidate," said David Becker, CBS News election law expert and political contributor, said of Nevada's nomination contest. "Trump, like several other candidates, chose to stand with the state GOP and compete only in the caucus, where delegates will be chosen."

Why is Nevada having both a primary and caucuses in 2024?

In 2021, the state legislature passed a bipartisan bill that ditched the traditional caucuses and embraced a state-run primary. The change was led by Nevada Democrats after there was chaos in reporting the results of the 2020 Democratic caucuses, leading both Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders to request recounts.

Caucuses are run by political parties, while primary elections are organized and paid for by states.

The Nevada Republican party, which sued the state in May, wrote in a statement that Nevada Democrats were attempting to "force Republicans to change the way we choose our Presidential nominee, and allow out-of-state interests to interfere in the Nevada GOP nominating process."

Now, Nevada Republicans will hold their own caucuses on Feb. 8, where the winner will be awarded delegates to support them at the Republican National Convention in July. This means that Haley, who is only listed on the primary ballot, will not be eligible to be allocated delegates from Nevada.

When is Nevada's 2024 primary election?

The move by the Nevada Republicans rendered the state primary, which will be held on Feb. 6, effectively useless for Republicans.

Who is on the Nevada Republican primary ballot for 2024?

Still, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and candidates who already dropped out of the 2024 race — such as former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina — appeared on the state's primary ballot.

CBS News has reached out to Haley about her decision to be on the primary ballot and has not heard back.

Who is on the Nevada Republican caucuses ballot for 2024?

Trump will be on the ballot for the caucuses, as will Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the race on Jan. 21.

Who can vote in the caucuses and primary?

Only registered Republicans will be allowed to cast a ballot in the primary or caucuses for a candidate.

In September, the Nevada Republican Party passed a rule barring super PACs from participating in the caucus through sending staffers, surrogate speakers or literature.

"Never Back Down," the super PAC that backed DeSantis that has had an outsized role organizing supporters for DeSantis in the Iowa caucuses, has criticized the rule and confusion around the state's primary vs. the caucuses, and they stopped door-knocking in the state in August.

Trump's absence has not escaped the notice of voters in the Silver State, some of whom have begun to receive their sample ballots for the presidential primary.

"Why is my official primary mail in ballot missing a certain DONALD J TRUMP?" a user on X wrote in January.