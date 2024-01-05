Colorado Secretary of State certifies 2024 presidential primary election ballot, Trump to appear on ballot

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced on Friday that she had certified the statewide Republican and Democrat ballots for the 2024 presidential primary election.

"Colorado's 2024 Presidential primary ballot is certified. The United States Supreme Court has accepted the case, and Donald Trump will appear on the ballot as a result," said Griswold in a statement.

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on December 19, 2023. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Colorado voters who are affiliated with a major party, Republican or Democrat, by Feb. 12 will receive a ballot only from the party with which they are affiliated. All Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot for each party but they can only vote on one ballot for it to be counted.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a politically explosive decision from Colorado's top court that found Trump ineligible for the presidency and would leave him off the state's primary ballot, stepping into a high-stakes legal showdown that could have major ramifications for the 2024 presidential election.

The court set a swift schedule for filings from the parties in the appeal brought by Trump and said in a brief order that arguments will be held Feb. 8. A decision could come quickly after arguments, since Super Tuesday, when Colorado and more than a dozen states will hold their primaries or caucuses, is scheduled for March 5.

At the center of the dispute is the Constitution's so-called insurrection clause, a Civil War-era provision that bars a person who has sworn an oath to defend the Constitution and then engages in insurrection from holding public office.

The Colorado Supreme Court concluded in a divided, 4-3 decision on Dec. 19 that Trump is disqualified from serving as president because of his conduct related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and barred him from being listed on the state's primary ballot. But the state's high court paused its decision to allow the former president and the Colorado GOP time to appeal.

Additional Information from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office:

The below candidates have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the Colorado Presidential Primary Ballot.

Democratic Party Candidates (in ballot order) Jason Michael Palmer Gabriel Cornejo Frankie Lozada Dean Phillips Stephen P Lyons Marianne Williamson Joseph R Biden Jr Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato Noncommitted Delegate*

Republican Party Candidates (in ballot order) Vivek Ramaswamy Asa Hutchinson Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Chris Christie Ryan L Binkley Donald J. Trump** Republican Write-in Candidates Rachel Hannah "Mohawk" Swift Walter Iwachiw

*The Colorado Democratic Party submitted a request for a "Noncommitted Delegate" to appear on the 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot under the provisions of Colorado Revised Statutes 1-4-1204(3). Per statute, a vote for the Noncommitted Delegate provides "a place on the primary ballot for electors who have no presidential candidate preference to register a vote to send a noncommitted delegate to the political party's national convention."

Important upcoming dates for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election in Colorado

January 20 – Deadline to send ballots to registered military and overseas voters.

February 12 – First day ballots can be mailed to registered Colorado voters, except for military and overseas voters.

February 12 – Last day for voters who are affiliated with a party to change or withdraw their affiliation in order to vote in a different party's Presidential Primary.

February 16 – Deadline for mail ballots to be sent to each registered eligible voter for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election.

February 26 – The minimum number of required VSPCs must be open for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election.

February 26 – Deadline to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online in order to receive a ballot by mail for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election.

February 26 – Last suggested day to return ballots by mail.

February 27 – The minimum number of required drop boxes must be open to accept mail ballots for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election statewide.

February 27 – Suggested date for all voters to submit ballots at Voting Center or drop box, and not by mail.

March 5 – Election Day. Eligible voters must have submitted their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received close of business on the 8th day after the election (March 13).