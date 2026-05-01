Neurofibromatosis advocates fighting for funding and awareness: "I can still have a good life"

This May, a Philadelphia-area grandmother and a new friend are working to shine a light on a rare and often overlooked condition called neurofibromatosis, or NF.

May marks Neurofibromatosis Awareness Month.

The genetic disorder affects about 1 in every 3,000 people and causes tumors to grow along nerves throughout the body. For many, it brings chronic pain, vision issues and other serious complications.

Hannah Hetzel is one of those people. "I actually don't work currently. I deal with a lot of chronic pain," she said.

Hetzel was diagnosed with NF and an optic glioma that impacts her vision.

"I had one in my leg … I have an optic glioma on my optic nerve," she explained.

Most days, Hetzel uses a wheelchair, but that hasn't stopped her from living her life. From rock climbing to simply enjoying a summer day outside, she's determined to keep moving forward.

"I can still have a good life," she said.

And she's not alone in her fight.

Trish Chupein was drawn into the NF community after her grandson was diagnosed. Since then, she's made it her mission to advocate for awareness and research.

"I've gone to Washington, D.C. twice," she said.

Chupein has joined hundreds of others from across the country, pushing lawmakers to continue funding research.

"One day when I'm not around … NF Northeast is my love letter to him," she added. Advocates say awareness is critical — not just for diagnosis, but for progress.

Organizations like NF Northeast are working to educate families and push for advancements in treatment.

While some tumors can be treated, others, like Hetzel's, are far more complex.

She manages daily pain, takes medication, and relies on a feeding tube — realities many people don't see.

"It's unique to what I am going through than what somebody else may experience," she said.

This weekend, dozens of families and supporters will come together for an annual walk to raise money and hope for those impacted by NF.

For Chupein, it's about showing up for her grandson. For Hetzel, it's about showing others what's possible.

How to help

Here's how you can join or support the Steps to Cure NF Walk:

Sunday, May 3

9-10 a.m.

Wilson Farm Park in Wayne, Pennsylvania

Supporters can attend, donate, or learn more by visiting NF Northeast's website.