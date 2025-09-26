Man injured after shooting at Neshaminy State Park Marina, Pennsylvania State Police say

A 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot at the Neshaminy State Park Marina in Bucks County on Friday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police said.

State police responded to the Neshaminy State Park Marina for a shooting just before 3:45 p.m. Investigators learned that the 47-year-old man from Croydon went to Neshaminy State Park with a gun, where he came across an 18-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man who were fishing.

The 22-year-old then shot the 47-year-old in the leg, according to state police. The Croydon man was able to drive away from the area before stopping to get treated by Bensalem emergency medical services. The 42-year-old was then brought to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

State police said there is no threat to the public in connection with this incident. It's unclear if any arrests were made in this investigation.

State police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information connected to the incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to call PSP Trevose Criminal Investigation Unit at (215)-942-3900.