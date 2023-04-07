Neighboring farm helps South Jersey farmers market after crash

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A farmers market in South Jersey has been dealt a major blow right as it was opening for the season. Now, a neighboring farm is stepping in to help.

Sitting on Route 322 in Woolwich Township, Jacob Stecher's family bought Murphy's Farm Market nearly 20 years ago. But now Stecher's livelihood is in limbo ahead of the busy Easter weekend and only weeks before the summer season.

"It seems almost like a dream honestly," Stecher said. "I don't know what's going to happen and it just doesn't feel real at this moment."

Stecher says he pulled up to the market Monday morning and saw the roof collapsed and leaning on the ground.

"That beam is actually going into the back room," Stecher said.

His business is left destroyed.

"I mean, this is how I pay my bills and it's been part of my family since 2005," Stecher said.

Stecher says his surveillance cameras captured a dump truck back into the building and then take off down 322.

Police are investigating and Stecher tells CBS News Philadelphia the trucking company has since called him to apologize.

"I've known Jake for over 20 years and Jake has always been the kind of person that he would help you if you had a problem," Chris Viereck said.

About five minutes down the road, Dalton Farms has now stepped up to help. Allowing Stecher to set up a stand on the farm to sell fresh produce during its Tulip Festival and during weekends in the summer. Extending a hand during a tough time.

"It gives the customer a better farming experience and it's gonna help Jake out at the same time so it's a win-win," Viereck said.

"They didn't have to do this," Stecher said. "They really did step up and I really do appreciate them."

Stecher says his building can be replaced. He's just glad no one was inside.

Now, he's waiting on his insurance company and plans to set up his stand at Dalton Farms Friday morning.