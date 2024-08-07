FBI identifies suspect in sexual assault of child at YMCA bathhouse in Delaware

Kevin Hart adds second tour date in Philadelphia; Aqua hearing on water bills set | Digital Brief

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The FBI has identified a man accused in the sexual assault of an 8-year-old in the bathhouse of a Delaware YMCA last month.

A wanted poster offers $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Nehemiah Billie J'Len Garcia. The FBI says he has ties to Philadelphia and Cape Coral, Florida.

The alleged assault occurred June 13 at the YMCA Hanby Outdoor Center at Chestnut Street and Darley Road in Wilmington.

The FBI says Garcia lured the child into the showers prior to the assault.

Three different images of Nehemiah Garcia, who law enforcement believes sexually assaulted a child at a YMCA in Delaware in June 2024. FBI/New Castle County Police

A local arrest warrant was issued on June 26 after Garcia was charged with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of committing a dangerous crime against a minor under the age of 14.

A federal arrest warrant was issued July 29 after Garcia was charged with evading prosecution.

Garcia is believed to be 21 years old and has black hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact their local FBI field office, reach Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or contact New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.