How healthy will Sixers' Joel Embiid be for the second round?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers will begin the Eastern Conference Semifinals Monday after the Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics Tuesday night to force a Game 6 in that series.

But, will Joel Embiid, who suffered a knee sprain in the first round vs. the Brooklyn Nets, be ready on Monday?

Embiid's knee sprain that forced him to sit out Game 4 against Brooklyn and may keep him sidelined to start the Sixers' second round likely against division rival Boston.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke to an orthopedic surgeon to learn more about Embiid's knee injury. Embiid tore his meniscus on this same knee during the first round of the playoffs back in 2021.

"His ability to be at 100% is definitely going to be compromised," Kevin Freedman, a sports medicine surgeon for the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, said.

One day after Sixers fans learned Embiid has a sprained LCL in his right knee, the question of when the MVP candidate will be back is top of mind.

"The lateral collateral ligament is on the outside of the knee and it's one of the four major stabilizers," Freedman said.

"This is a 4-6 week recovery to get back," he added. "Now obviously, we don't have that kind of time, so I do think it's hopeful that he's going to to try to play by this weekend or early next week."

Dr. Freedman says while this type of injury typically doesn't require surgery, expect Embiid to return with a brace and that playing any amount of time likely won't feel good.

"Is he going to aggravate it to a point that it's causing so much pain that he really can't be effective?" Freedman said.

We asked fans heading into Tuesday night's Phillies game if the Sixers can win without Embiid fully healthy.

"It's an all-around team. It's not just Embiid, the MVP is obviously the heart of this team but we can win without him," Nick Hood said.

"We got James Harden, we got Tyrese Maxey, we got Tobias Harris they are going to carry his weight," Jacob Bradley said.

Most agree Philly teams don't shy away from being the underdog, ready to rally for the win.

"He means everything to the team," Cyrus Skipworth said. "He brings the heart, he brings the fight, for when he's not here, so I think the team is fighting for him."