National Weather Service issues red flag warning for Pennsylvania

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Pennsylvania until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The warning comes because low relative humidity, gusty wind and warm temperatures are creating a high risk for the spread of wildfires.

It comes after a fire that broke out Tuesday night in Manchester Township, New Jersey grew to nearly 4,000 acres. Officials say the wildfire in Ocean County is about 50% contained as of Wednesday morning.

The fire forced evacuations in 170 buildings in Manchester and Lakehurst, New Jersey. The orders were later lifted, and residents were able to return home.

Smoke from the fire was visible on weather radar.

The NWS says that a red flag warning "means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain."

We're expecting a high of 81 degrees on Wednesday during a stretch of summer-like temperatures.

April is peak time for wildfire season in the region. Meteorologist Kate Bilo explained Wednesday morning how a gusty west breeze combined with low humidity and low soil moisture can cause dry conditions.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 1:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

