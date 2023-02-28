How to get free pancakes at IHOP on Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- How about a free breakfast? Tuesday is National Pancake Day at IHOP, and the restaurant chain is bringing back free short stacks.

IHOP will be offering dine-in customers a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to celebrate.

The offer began at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will run until 7 p.m.

"IHOP's National Pancake Day is a holiday we look forward to celebrating with our guests as an annual tradition, and we are spreading even more joy this year by adding the chance to earn loyalty rewards through our International Bank of Pancakes," IHOP Chief Marketing Officer Kieran Donahue said in a news release. "At IHOP, we take pride in the quality of our fresh ingredients that guests crave all day, including our signature Buttermilk Pancakes and beyond."

The event also serves as a fundraiser for local charities.

IHOP says it has raised more than $30 million since its first National Pancake Day in 2006.

IHOP's website has a location finder, which can help you find the closest restaurant to cash in on free pancakes.