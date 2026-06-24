Woman charged with murder after intentionally starting fire that killed man in North Philadelphia, police say

A woman is charged with murder after police claim she intentionally started a fire that killed a 69-year-old man in Philadelphia.

Police say 38-year-old Natasha Teague faces murder and arson charges in the death of Barry Turner.

Turner was killed in a fire at a home in the 3600 block of Percy Street in North Philadelphia shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, police say.

Firefighters arrived on the block to find flames on the first floor of a two-story rowhome. The fire spread to five additional rowhomes before crews were able to place it under control, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office ruled the fire an arson.

Police did not specify Teague's relationship to Turner.

The American Red Cross said it was assisting seven families of 25 people who were impacted by the fire.