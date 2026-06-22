Fire in North Philadelphia leaves 1 person dead, Red Cross assisting several families

A fire in North Philadelphia left one person dead Monday afternoon, and the Red Cross is assisting several families affected by the blaze.

The fire happened on the 3600 block of North Percy Street just before 1 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Crews arrived and found flames on the first floor of a two-story rowhome. The fire department said the blaze then spread to five additional rowhomes.

One person was found dead inside the home where the fire started, the fire department said. A dog was also rescued from the property.

The fire was placed under control at 1:36 p.m. as more than 75 Philadelphia Fire Department members responded to the scene.

No one else was injured in the blaze. However, the Red Cross said it's assisting seven families — or 25 people — who were affected by the fire.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.