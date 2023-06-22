NEXT Weather: Cloudy, muggy day as rain continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The cloudy, dreary and, at times, rainy weather we've been seeing continues Thursday.

The day starts with light scattered rain but should clear out enough for the roads to dry out by lunchtime. The air will still be humid, and humidity will increase Friday.

The rain is contributing to lower-than-average temperatures this week. In fact, Wednesday was the coldest first day of summer in Philadelphia history, with a high of 66 degrees! The normal high temperature for late June is about 85 degrees.

We also have some wind contributing to the lower temps today.

This rain is not going to be a washout Thursday, but the region will be damp. Showers are pushing north from the Carolinas.

Isolated showers could develop Thursday evening as well.

Friday we could see more showers and even isolated storms. There are rain chances on several days through the weekend into next week, but severe weather is unlikely.

This is much-needed rain as the region has experienced weeks of abnormally dry conditions across the region.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

