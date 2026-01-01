Watch CBS News
4 people rescued in fire at Northeast Philadelphia home on New Year's Day, officials say

By Brandon Goldner,
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Four people were rescued after a fire broke out at a Northeast Philadelphia home on New Year's Day, according to Philadelphia police.

Crews were called to the 10000 block of Nandina Way around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a fire with multiple people trapped.

Responding firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from a garage, and the fire had spread to a house.

nandina-way-somerton-philadelphia-fire.jpg
Citizen App

Of the four people rescued, three of them — two women and a man — were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

Police said the blaze spread to all three stories of the structure.

The fire was placed under control just after 1:30 a.m. The cause is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced by the blaze.

