4 people rescued in fire at Northeast Philadelphia home on New Year's Day, officials say

Four people were rescued after a fire broke out at a Northeast Philadelphia home on New Year's Day, according to Philadelphia police.

Crews were called to the 10000 block of Nandina Way around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a fire with multiple people trapped.

Responding firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from a garage, and the fire had spread to a house.

Of the four people rescued, three of them — two women and a man — were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

Police said the blaze spread to all three stories of the structure.

The fire was placed under control just after 1:30 a.m. The cause is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced by the blaze.