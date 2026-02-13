Name a cockroach after an ex this Valentine's Day at the Elmwood Park Zoo

Instead of chocolates or flowers this Valentine's Day, the Elmwood Park Zoo is feeding cockroaches named after an ex to their skunks to celebrate the day of love.

A past lover's memory can soon turn into lunch for the zoo's two striped skunks named Ruby and Maple.

"These guys are opportunistic omnivores, which is a fancy word for they basically eat anything and everything that they can find," education administrator Sarah Peterson said.

The Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown is celebrating Valentine's Day the same way it has for the past three years — by reminding you that "Love Stinks."

This year, Ruby and Maple are part of the twisted tradition for the very first time.

"This is what they would do in the wild," Peterson said. "These guys are natural pest control animals. So, people tend to think these guys are gross or stinky or pest themselves, but they're going to eat a lot of animals and insects that do harm to our crops and backyards."

Those in need of some revenge or just a good laugh can go online, make a donation, pick out the creepy crawler's name and get a personalized video of the feeding.

"Whether it's an ex-relationship, an ex-friend or just someone who you aren't on super great terms with right now," Peterson said. "They are very excited to be part of it."

Money raised through the "Love Stinks" fundraiser will go toward helping feed animals at the zoo and to conservation efforts, which are especially needed during the current off-season.

The cockroaches are raised and cared for at the zoo's Grub Grotto with help from commissary manager David Balesteri.

The "Love Stinks" fundraiser runs until Valentine's Day, and it's proving that even a bad breakup can lead to some good.

"It's super beneficial to get these guys the quality care that we're able to provide here because of all these donations," Peterson said.