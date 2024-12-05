Heavy winds in Philadelphia area lead to downed trees, travel disruptions, power outages

Bitterly cold wind chill temperatures have the Philadelphia area under a NEXT Weather alert today. A wind advisory remains in effect for the entire region through 10 p.m. with wind gusts between 40 to 50 mph and up to 55 mph down the shore.

Heavy winds could knock down trees and cause scattered power outages and travel delays.

Our NEXT Weather forecast says Arctic air will sweep into the region with gusts between 40 and 55 mph, and temperatures will fall to the low and mid-30s. Tonight, the wind chills will hover in the teens and 20s.

Train travel disruptions reported on SEPTA, Amtrak

At least two trains in the Philadelphia area are suspended because of damage caused by heavy winds.

Amtrak service between Philadelphia and Harrisburg is temporarily suspended after trees fell on overhead wires. Amtrak says crews are working on removing the trees, and there is no estimate of when service will be between Philly and the state capital.

SEPTA says its Paoli/Thorndale Line service is suspended because of downed trees on its track near Paoli Station. The transit agency says commuters can use its Trip Planner to find alternative routes.

Power outages in the Philadelphia region

The heavy winds have also led to power outages in the region.

As of publication:

PECO says more than 11,000 customers are without power

PPL has nearly 5,000

PSEG and Atlantic City Electric have about 1,000 customers without power

Delmarva Power says about 4,000 customers are in the dark

Winds lead to early dismissal for 2 Montgomery County schools

Two schools in Montgomery County were dismissed early today after heavy winds downed trees and power lines.

According to Superintendent Scott Eveslage, Hatboro-Horsham High School and Keith Valley Middle School were let out early today at 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively.

In a letter to the community, Eveslage said winds downed some trees and power lines near KVMS, leading to the closure of Moreland Road near Meetinghouse Road.

Eveslage said after-school and evening activities at the middle school were canceled.

The superintendent said three Hatboro-Horsham School District schools experienced power outages today, including the Keith Valley Middle School and Hallowell and Blair Mill elementary schools.

"Power is being supplemented by the generators on site," Eveslage wrote. "Essential functions of the buildings are operable, albeit in some limited capacity, including electric, plumbing, heat and emergency systems."

Eveslage said the elementary schools will dismiss at normal times, and after-school programming through Right at School will proceed as scheduled.

One dead, another injured after tree falls on car in Chester County

According to Chester County dispatch, one person was killed after a tree fell onto a car in West Whiteland Township around 10 a.m. today. County dispatch said another person was rushed to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.