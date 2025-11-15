Dozens gather in Northeast Philadelphia as 24-hour Knitathon kicks off

Knitters, crocheters, and fiber-arts enthusiasts settled in for a 24-hour marathon in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday as Mural Arts Philadelphia kicked off its second-annual Knitathon — an overnight craft circle aimed at supporting creative wellness programs. The free event at the Tacony LAB Community Art Center drew participants of all ages, offering workshops, demonstrations, and round-the-clock guidance for beginners.

Organizers say the marathon is designed to turn what's often a solitary hobby into an accessible, community-driven experience. It also doubles as a fundraiser, with raffle tickets helping support Therapeutic CraftCare – an initiative that promotes both physical and mental health.

For some attendees, it was their first time group crafting.

"This is my first time knitting in a community actually, and it honestly feels great," said Mahnoor Bahktiar, who crocheted the sweater she wore to the event.

Others arrived hoping to learn something new. Working with a plastic, circular loom, ten-year-old Kennedy Austin said the marathon gave her the chance to pick up a skill she hopes to grow.

"You get to learn something and work on it and improve, and you could even sell stuff and donate stuff like this to other people that need this," she said.

Throughout the event, instructors offered hands-on help to newcomers. The event also provided an outlet for those seeking a therapeutic pastime. Kendell Ball said he turned to knitting after an injury limited his mobility.

"I'm not able to physically do a lot of things that I used to," he said, adding that he hopes to meet new people.

Lucia Alber, who helps lead programming at the Tacony LAB, said the goal is to create an inclusive space where people can learn and heal through creativity.

"We believe in providing people with a free, safe space to create art, learn new skills, and be able to take care of themselves because of those skills," Alber said.

The all-nighter also kept things lighthearted — with a yarn-untangling contest, plenty of laughter, and even a "quiet room" equipped with a bed for those who needed a break.

Many participants said the experience left them feeling accomplished.

"I'm very proud of the fact that I've been able to make something that I can use… that also happens to look nice and feel nice," said John Hitchner.

Liz Baehr said crafting connects her to a sense of purpose.

"I feel pretty strongly that making things with your hands is important to feel fulfilled," she said. "You're putting things into the world that [have] a lasting impression."

The Knitathon continues through Sunday at noon, with volunteers expecting a steady flow of participants as the community carries the event through its final hours.