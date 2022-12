Mummers now have an official drink

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Mummers now have their own official drink. The special drink arrives just in time for your New Year's celebrations.

Mummers Row Philly Tea is a collaboration with Kiki Vodka, a distillery in Montgomery County.

The hard iced tea is gluten-free, has 100 calories and comes in 12-ounce cans.