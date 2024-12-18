Tickets on sale now for 2025 Philadelphia Mummers Parade and finale shows

Tickets on sale for annual New Year's Day Mummers Parade in Philadelphia

The year is winding down, but for Philadelphia's Mummers, it's crunch time.

With just days to go until the city's annual New Year's Day Mummers Parade, tickets are on sale now for anyone who wants to watch the comedians, costumes and musicians strut and dance their way down Broad Street from the bleachers.

Tickets are also on sale for the Fancy Brigade Finale Shows on Jan. 1 at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets for both events can be purchased at the Independence Visitor Center or by calling 1-800-537-7676. The Philadelphia Independence Visitor Corporation says it's too late to ship tickets with guaranteed arrival before the end of the year, but tickets can be picked up at the visitor center through Dec. 31.

Be advised that the visitor center is closed on New Year's Day.

The 2024 Mummers Parade begins at 9 a.m. at 17th and Market streets. It will turn at City Hall and head down Broad Street to Washington Avenue. The parade is expected to end between 5 and 6 p.m.