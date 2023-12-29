Mummers Parade 2024 route, road closures, parking restrictions: What you need to know
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — America's longest-running folk parade — and the country's favorite holiday parade — is fast approaching: The Mummers will strut down Broad Street on Monday, Jan. 1.
The parade starts at City Hall and moves south to Washington Avenue on Broad Street.
Traffic and parking restrictions
Here's what you need to know about parking and traffic disruptions, according to the city of Philadelphia:
Friday, Dec. 29, 2023
Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street and sidewalk vendors will not be permitted to park in this area during that time.
Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023
15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard for equipment delivery and setup. Closure will begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 30 through 7 a.m. Jan. 2.
Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023
Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 1:
- Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)
15th Street will be closed to car traffic from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 5 a.m. on Jan. 2.
Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th Street to 21st Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31. At 3 p.m., Market Street will reopen and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.
Monday, Jan. 1, 2024
The following streets will be closed to car traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 through the conclusion of the parade:
- 15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
- Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street
- North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard
- 16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- 17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street
- 18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street
- 19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street
- 1500 block of Ranstead Street
- 1300 block of Carpenter Street
- 1000 block of South 13th Street
- Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)
- Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
- Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
- Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street
Broad Street will be closed to car traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on Monday, Jan. 1 from 7 a.m. through the parade's conclusion.
Vehicles will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade progresses. Delays can be expected during the event. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Those driving should also refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal.
Additional parking restrictions on Jan. 1, 2024
Temporary "No Parking" zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. Restrictions apply to both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:
- Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street
- Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to East Penn Square
- South/East Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Logan Circle (north side)
- North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard
- 16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- 17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street
- 18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street
- 19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street
- 19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street
- 1500 block of Ranstead Street
- 1300 block of Carpenter Street
- 1000 block of South 13th Street
- Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)
- Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
- Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
- Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street
Public transportation
Because of event-related street closures, attendees are encouraged to use the SEPTA Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines to get to the parade area. Bus detours, alerts and general information are on SEPTA's website.
