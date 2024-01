Mummers strut their stuff down Broad Street during annual New Year's Day Parade A more than 120-year-old tradition continues on New Year's Day with Philadelphia's annual Mummers Parade. Marcella Baietto reports from the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where crews are headed to compete in the 26th annual Fancy Brigade Finale after strutting down Broad Street in Center City. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/mummers-parade-2024-philadelphia-route-road-closures/