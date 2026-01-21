Muhammad Sakho missing from Philadelphia since Jan. 20: police searching for information

Philadelphia police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Muhammad Sakho was last seen near Penrose Elementary School, at 78th Street and Buist Avenue in the Eastwick section of the city, shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police

Sakho is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a light green jacket and blue jeans, with a blue backpack.

Philadelphia police just held a news conference at 12 p.m. about this missing persons case. This post is being updated with the latest information.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or 215-686-3183.