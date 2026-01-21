Watch CBS News
Local News

Muhammad Sakho missing from Philadelphia since Jan. 20: police searching for information

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Raymond Strickland

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Philadelphia police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Muhammad Sakho was last seen near Penrose Elementary School, at 78th Street and Buist Avenue in the Eastwick section of the city, shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-260121-frame-197874.jpg
Pennsylvania State Police

Sakho is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a light green jacket and blue jeans, with a blue backpack.

Philadelphia police just held a news conference at 12 p.m. about this missing persons case. This post is being updated with the latest information.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or 215-686-3183.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue