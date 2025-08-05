MTV announces 2025 Video Music Award nominees. See the full list.
Lady Gaga tops the list of nominees for the 2025 Video Music Awards, with nominations in 12 categories including Artist of the Year. MTV and CBS announced the nominations on Tuesday for this year's VMAs, which will be awarded on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Other top nominees this year include Bruno Mars, with nods in 11 categories; Kendrick Lamar, with 10; ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter, with eight each; and Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, with seven. Not far behind are Billie Eilish. with six; Charli xcx, with five; and Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus and Tate McRae, who were nominated four times apiece.
Fan voting is now open for 19 categories at vote.mtv.com. Voting ends Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. ET except for the Best New Artist category, which remains active until the show.
The 2025 Video Music Awards show will air live from New York's UBS Arena on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV and streaming on Paramount+.
Here is the full list of 2025 VMA nominees:
Video of the Year
- Ariana Grande - "brighter days ahead" - Republic Records
- Billie Eilish - "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" - Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us" - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die with a Smile" - Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - "APT." - Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - "Manchild" - Island
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - "Timeless" - XO/Republic Records
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment
- Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - Interscope Records
- Morgan Wallen - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Taylor Swift - Republic Records
- The Weeknd - XO/Republic Records
Song of the Year
- Alex Warren - "Ordinary" - Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish - "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" - Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Doechii - "Anxiety" - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Ed Sheeran - "Sapphire" - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Gracie Abrams - "I Love You, I'm Sorry" - Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die with a Smile" - Interscope Records
- Lorde - "What Was That" - Republic Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - "APT." - Atlantic Records
- Tate McRae - "Sports Car" - RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - "Timeless" - XO/Republic Records
Best New Artist
- Alex Warren - Atlantic Records
- Ella Langley - SAWGOD/Columbia Records
- Gigi Perez - Island
- Lola Young - Island
- sombr - SMB Music/Warner Records
- The Marías - Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Best Pop Artist (new category)
- Ariana Grande - Republic Records
- Charli xcx - Atlantic Records
- Justin Bieber - Def Jam Recordings
- Lorde - Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus - Columbia Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - Island
- Tate McRae - RCA Records
MTV Push Performance of the Year
- Aug. 2024 - Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - American Dogwood/EMPIRE
- Sept. 2024 - Ayra Starr - "Last Heartbreak Song" - Mavin Records/Republic Records
- Oct. 2024 - Mark Ambor - "Belong Together" - Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
- Nov. 2024 - Lay Bankz - "Graveyard" - Artist Partner Group Inc.
- Dec. 2024 - Dasha - "Bye Bye Bye" - Warner Records
- Jan. 2025 - KATSEYE - "Touch" - HYBE/Geffen Records
- Feb. 2025 - Jordan Adetunji - "KEHLANI" - 300 Entertainment
- March 2025 - Leon Thomas - "YES IT IS" - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- April 2025 - Livingston - "Shadow" - Republic Records
- May 2025 - Damiano David - "Next Summer" - Sony Italy/Arista Records
- June 2025 - Gigi Perez - "Sailor Song" - Island
- July 2025 - ROLE MODEL - "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" - Interscope Records
Best Collaboration
- Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs - "Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)" – Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "luther" - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die with a Smile" - Interscope Records
- Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - "Pour Me a Drink" - Mercury Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - "APT." - Atlantic Records
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco - "Sunset Blvd" - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Best Pop
- Alex Warren - "Ordinary" - Atlantic Records
- Ariana Grande - "brighter days ahead" - Republic Record
- Ed Sheeran - "Sapphire" - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die with a Smile" - Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - "APT." - Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - "Manchild" - Island
Best Hip-Hop
- Doechii - "Anxiety" - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Drake - "NOKIA" - OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - "Somebody Save Me" - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red - "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" - CMG/Interscope Records
- Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us" - pgLang/Interscope Records
- LL COOL J ft. Eminem - "Murdergram Deux" - Def Jam Recordings
- Travis Scott - "4X4" - Cactus Jack/Epic Records
Best R&B
- Chris Brown - "Residuals" - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
- Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - "MUTT (REMIX)" - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- Mariah Carey - "Type Dangerous" - gamma.
- PARTYNEXTDOOR - "N o C h i l l" - OVO Sound
- Summer Walker - "Heart of a Woman" - LVRN/Interscope Records
- SZA - "Drive" - Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - "Timeless" - XO/Republic Records
Best Alternative
- Gigi Perez - "Sailor Song" - Island
- Imagine Dragons - "Wake Up" - KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
- Lola Young - "Messy" - Island
- mgk & Jelly Roll - "Lonely Road" - EST 19XX/Interscope Records
- sombr - "back to friends" - SMB Music/Warner Records
- The Marías - "Back to Me" - Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Best Rock
- Coldplay - "ALL MY LOVE" - Atlantic Records
- Evanescence - "Afterlife (From the Netflix Series 'Devil May Cry')" - Netflix Music
- Green Day - "One Eyed Bastard" - Reprise Records/Warner Records
- Lenny Kravitz - "Honey" - ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
- Linkin Park - "The Emptiness Machine" - Warner Records
- twenty one pilots - "The Contract" - Fueled By Ramen
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny - "BAILE INoLVIDABLE" - Rimas Entertainment
- J Balvin - "Rio" - Capitol Records
- KAROL G - "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" - Bichota Records/Interscope Records
- Peso Pluma - "LA PATRULLA" - Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - "Khé?" - Sony Music US Latin
- Shakira - "Soltera" - Sony Music US Latin
Best K-Pop
- aespa - "Whiplash" - SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
- JENNIE - "like JENNIE" - OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Jimin - "Who" - BIGHIT MUSIC
- JISOO - "earthquake" - Warner Records
- LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE - "Born Again" - Lloud Co./RCA Records
- Stray Kids - "Chk Chk Boom" - JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
- ROSÉ - "toxic till the end" - Atlantic Records
Best Afrobeats
- Asake & Travis Scott - "Active" - YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
- Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - "TaTaTa" - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - "Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)" - gamma.
- Rema - "Baby (Is It a Crime)" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
- Tems ft. Asake - "Get It Right" - RCA Records/Since '93
- Tyla - "PUSH 2 START" - FAX Records/Epic Records
- Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz - "Piece of My Heart" - Starboy/RCA Records
Best Country (new category)
- Chris Stapleton - "Think I'm in Love with You" - Mercury Nashville
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - "I'm Gonna Love You" - CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
- Jelly Roll - "Liar" - BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
- Lainey Wilson - "4x4xU" - Broken Bow Records
- Megan Moroney - "Am I Okay?" - Columbia Records
- Morgan Wallen - "Smile" - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Best Album
- Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Rimas Entertainment
- Kendrick Lamar - GNX - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - Mayhem - Interscope Records
- Morgan Wallen - I'm the Problem - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet - Island
- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow - XO/Republic Records
Best Long Form Video
- Ariana Grande - "brighter days ahead" - Republic Records
- Bad Bunny - "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)" - Rimas Entertainment
- Damiano David - "FUNNY little STORIES" - Sony Italy/Arista Records
- Mac Miller - "Balloonerism" - Warner Records
- Miley Cyrus - "Something Beautiful" - Columbia Records
- The Weeknd - "Hurry Up Tomorrow" - XO/Republic Records
Video for Good
- Burna Boy - "Higher" - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
- Charli xcx - "Guess featuring Billie Eilish" - Atlantic Records
- Doechii - "Anxiety" - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - "Somebody Save Me" - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco - "Younger and Hotter Than Me" - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan - "Sleepwalking" - Arista Records
Best Direction
- Ariana Grande - "brighter days ahead" - Republic Records
- Charli xcx - "Guess featuring Billie Eilish" - Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us" - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - "Abracadabra" - Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - "APT." - Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - "Manchild" - Island
Best Art Direction
- Charli xcx - "Guess featuring Billie Eilish" - Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us" - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - "Abracadabra" - Interscope Records
- Lorde - "Man of the Year" - Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus - "End of the World" - Columbia Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - "APT." - Atlantic Records
Best Cinematography
- Ariana Grande - "brighter days ahead" - Republic Records
- Ed Sheeran - "Sapphire" - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us" - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - "Abracadabra" - Interscope Records
- Miley Cyrus - "Easy Lover" - Columbia Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - "Manchild" - Island
Best Editing
- Charli xcx - "Guess featuring Billie Eilish" - Atlantic Records
- Ed Sheeran - "Sapphire" - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us" - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - "Abracadabra" - Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - "Manchild" - Island
- Tate McRae - "Just Keep Watching (from 'F1® The Movie')" - Atlantic Records
Best Choreography
- Doechii - "Anxiety" - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- FKA twigs - "Eusexua" - Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us" - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - "Abracadabra" - Interscope Records
- Tyla - "PUSH 2 START" - FAX Records/Epic Records
- Zara Larsson - "Pretty Ugly" - Epic Records
Best Visual Effects
- Ariana Grande - "brighter days ahead" - Republic Records
- Lady Gaga - "Abracadabra" - Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - "APT." - Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - "Manchild" - Island
- Tate McRae - "Just Keep Watching (from 'F1® The Movie')" - Atlantic Records
- The Weeknd - "Hurry Up Tomorrow" - XO/Republic Records