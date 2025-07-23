LL COOL J explores hip-hop's roots in new docuseries, "Hip Hop Was Born Here"

LL COOL J returns to NYC to explore hip-hop's roots in new docuseries

Fifty years after critics dismissed hip-hop as a passing fad, Grammy winner LL COOL J is taking viewers back to the genre's authentic New York roots with his new docuseries "Hip Hop Was Born Here," featuring intimate conversations with the culture's founding pioneers.

The Queens-raised rapper, who released his first single "I Need a Beat" at age 16, serves as host, co-creator and executive producer of the series that features conversations with hip-hop legends including Big Daddy Kane, Rev Run and Roxanne Shanté.

"It's about hip-hop being born here. Not just its roots and origins in New York, but where it came from from an artistic sense," said LL COOL J about New York's role in hip-hop's creation.

The docuseries also aims to counter shallow perceptions of the genre.

"Nowadays when most people think of hip-hop they think of guys with a bunch of diamonds and showing off money, and it's become, you know, pretty shallow," he said. "What this does is gives people an understanding of where hip-hop really comes from, the spirit behind it, the messages of empowerment that are there."

LL COOL J described learning new details about the genre despite his extensive knowledge, saying the series focuses on personal stories from artists that include "the inspiration behind the art."

When asked about legacy, the multi-talented performer reflected on the unpredictable nature of how one is remembered.

"I think ultimately no one really gets to decide what their legacy is going to be," he said. "That's actually decided by the people that you leave behind and the world that you leave behind."

The docuseries emphasizes hip-hop's core message of authenticity and self-expression, according to LL COOL J.

"Hip-hop culture has always been about going inside and tapping into that true you," he said.