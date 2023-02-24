Watch CBS News
76ers' James Harden steps in to help MSU shooting survivor

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sixers star James Harden is helping a survivor of the Michigan State University mass shooting.

John Hao's life was forever changed last week when a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University killing four people and injuring five.

He was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The 20-year-old is a huge fan of Harden, who's also known as "The Beard."

So Harden called Hao on FaceTime and gave him a surprise pep talk.

"Everything will work itself out, be strong," Harden said. "You're all right, you're all right. I promise you are. I love when you're smiling too. I love when you're smiling, all right? I'm with you."

He also sent Hao a pair of game-worn shoes and donated to a GoFundMe set up on his behalf, which has now raised more than $360,000.

Harden also gave Hao his personal cellphone number, telling him to call anytime he wants to talk.

