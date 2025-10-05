Mr. Philly Drag King Pageant returns to help kick off weekend of pride events

After a six-year hiatus, the Mr. Philly Drag King Pageant returns this Thursday for a night of performances, fundraising, community and an all-important crowning ceremony for the reigning king. The night will help usher in a weekend of pride events around the city during OURfest.

While Philadelphia's thriving drag scene is no secret, event organizer Pam Selle said the drag kings are a little lesser known. "Philly's drag scene is vibrant and lively – this city's had performers compete on Drag Race, and now on 'King of Drag,'" Selle said."Drag kings don't always get as much attention as drag queens, and folks are missing out on a whole category of truly amazing and talented performers."

In its 25th installment, Selle said this competition and the rest of OURFest weekend will help bring out Philly's LGBTQ+ community, as well as visitors to the city during fall pride season.

Known as a beloved tradition and the organization's largest fundraiser for more than two decades, Selle said, "Mr. PDK uplifts Philadelphia's vibrant drag king, masc, and royalty communities, spotlighting creativity, talent, and unapologetic queer joy."

As to what attendees can expect, Selle said it'll be a lively night of performances from not only contestants but an all-star cast of judges, basing their scores on runway and performance, among other categories.

The Mr. Philly Drag King Pageant will be held at Voyeur Nightclub from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday. There are a series of levels for tickets to the event, including VIP, general admission and pay-what-you-can to keep the event accessible to all.