Man riding e-bike killed in hit-and-run in South Jersey; driver wanted, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
A driver is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, that left a 49-year-old man riding an e-bike dead Monday morning, police said. 

The hit-and-run happened at about 12:13 a.m. on the 1100 block of Route 73 southbound in Mount Laurel. Police identified the 49-year-old as Anthony Caprio III, of Magnolia. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. 

Police said that the suspected striking vehicle, a white SUV that was traveling southbound on Route 73, fled the scene. 

The hit-and-run is under investigation by the Mount Laurel Traffic Unit, Detectives Bureau and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact police.

