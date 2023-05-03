2 people wanted for trying to steal iPhones from Mt. Laurel Best Buy: police
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are looking for two people they claim attempted to steal iPhones off the display at a Best Buy store in Mount Laurel Township.
It happened on Sunday, April 30, around 1:30 p.m.
Police responded to the Best Buy on Nixon Drive after two armed peopled allegedly tried to take iPhones from the store.
Both suspects are described to be under 5 feet tall. One suspect was wearing a blue jumpsuit.
Police say both suspects fled the scene in an older silver Acura TL with an unknown temporary registration and a dark tint on the windows.
Police are asking for the public help in identifying two armed robbery suspects. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 856-234-8300 or their confidential tip line 856-234-1414 Ext. 159.
