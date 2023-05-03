Watch CBS News
2 people wanted for trying to steal iPhones from Mt. Laurel Best Buy: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are looking for two people they claim attempted to steal iPhones off the display at a Best Buy store in Mount Laurel Township.

It happened on Sunday, April 30, around 1:30 p.m.

Police responded to the Best Buy on Nixon Drive after two armed peopled allegedly tried to take iPhones from the store.

Both suspects are described to be under 5 feet tall. One suspect was wearing a blue jumpsuit. 

MLPD is requesting the public’s help in identifying armed robbery suspects. On Sunday, April 30, 2023, at approximately...

Posted by Mount Laurel Police Department on Monday, May 1, 2023

Police say both suspects fled the scene in an older silver Acura TL with an unknown temporary registration and a dark tint on the windows.  

Police are asking for the public help in identifying two armed robbery suspects. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 856-234-8300 or their confidential tip line 856-234-1414 Ext. 159.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
First published on May 3, 2023 / 10:09 AM

