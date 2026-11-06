3 elderly people found dead inside home in Mount Holly Township, New Jersey, officials say

Three elderly people were found dead inside a Mount Holly Township, New Jersey, home Friday afternoon, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

The three people were found dead in a home on Winding Way near the township's border with Eastampton, according to the prosecutor's office.

Police were called to the scene by a postal worker who found a note on the door that indicated that 911 should be called, the prosecutor's office said.

The names of the three people were being withheld until their families are notified.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said there's no danger to the public at this time, and autopsies will be performed over the weekend.

The incident is under investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and Mount Holly Township Police Department.