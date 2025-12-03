2 wanted for allegedly shooting man after trying to rob him of his coat in Philadelphia, police say

Two suspects are wanted for allegedly shooting a man after trying to rob him of his coat in Mount Airy, according to Philadelphia police.

The alleged attempted robbery and shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on East Pleasant and Musgrave streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Police said the 37-year-old victim left his house and was headed to a corner store when two men wearing all black approached him. The suspects allegedly tried to steal the man's coat, police said.

The victim apparently tried to grab a gun from one of the suspects, who then fired a shot and struck the victim in the chest, police said. The two suspects then ran away.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police said he's in stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said police have no description of the suspects. Small added that police hope surveillance cameras in the area will help with the investigation.

No arrests have been made.