Storms topple trees, knock out power in Philadelphia's Mount Airy neighborhood

Strong storms swept through Philadelphia on Thursday night, with heavy winds, lightning and rain blowing through the city.

The Mount Airy neighborhood in Northwest Philadelphia suffered the brunt of the damage, with trees crashing down on parked cars and power lines.

At Germantown Avenue and Sharpnack Street, heavy rain and gusty winds caused a tree to snap and crash down.

CBS News Philadelphia

A homeowner said this is the second time in as many years that they've dealt with a downed tree.

On Mt. Airy Avenue, we saw crews working to clear branches from power lines.

At one point overnight, over 2,000 people were without power, mostly in Mt. Airy. By 7 a.m. there were less than 1,000 PECO customers without power in Philadelphia, according to PECO's website.

CBS News Philadelphia

"It sounded like the building was collapsing," resident Bill Kull said. "I heard the trees coming down and ... it sounded like a locomotive, you know like a train."

Some residents without power are relocating to areas with air conditioning with temperatures expected to feel like triple digits on Friday.

There are no reports of injuries connected to the storms.