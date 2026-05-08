Mother-daughter duo prepares to graduate from West Chester University together

Graduation vibes and pomp and circumstance are in the air around West Chester University in Pennsylvania. The university campus is in full bloom. There are the sounds of spring and thoughts of moving along.

This weekend, mother and daughter Jasmine Worrell and Zayla Dutton will be awarded their diplomas together.

This mother-daughter team has been in school together for a while, with mom working at Dutton's high school while she attended. Then they became a package deal at West Chester, with mom working in admissions.

"I decided to apply for a job here, and then she got accepted," Worrell said.

Worrell first started working in admissions and then became a student. She will graduate with a degree in interdisciplinary studies, as well as minors in psychology and women and gender studies. Dutton is a double major, having studied biochemistry and chemistry. She hopes to continue her studies and eventually get a doctorate in inorganic chemistry.

This relationship reveals mother and daughter are the best of friends and have a built-in support system.

"There were so many times where I'm like, 'Oh, I'm going to fail this class, Mom,'" Dutton said. "And she's like, 'No, you're not.'"

"I'm just really proud of you," Worrell said. "You're a hard worker."

While they'll go different ways from here, these Rams will always have their shared college memories.

"I actually found my family," Dutton said. "I don't want to leave, I don't want to close this door. But unfortunately, we have to grow up."