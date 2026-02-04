Philadelphia's Mother Bethel church puts spotlight on Black history during America's 250th anniversary

A historic church in Philadelphia's Society Hill neighborhood will be an integral part of the city's 250th anniversary celebration.

Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church will offer tours, trips through its museum and programming to highlight the role it has played in the African American community for generations.

Deep-rooted history lies in every crevice of Mother Bethel, which sits on the oldest parcel of land continuously owned by African Americans.

Richard and Flora Allen purchased the land in 1791.

"We can think about the story and struggle of Richard Allen, certainly a freedom fighter, certainly an apostle of freedom and justice and hope," Rev. Carolyn Cavaness said.

Cavaness is the senior pastor of the church and has made history in her own right. She's the 53rd person in the role and the first woman to lead the congregation as pastor.

The historic church at 6th and Lombard streets still looms large as the mother of its denomination.

"We are the mother church of our denomination — the African Methodist Episcopal church, founded April 9, 1816 — her home is right here, Mother Bethel. We are the first church," Cavaness said.

The church is home to anywhere between 800 and 1,000 members, many third- and fourth-generation legacy congregation members. It's only fitting that this historic church be a focal point in Philadelphia's 250th anniversary celebration this year.

"We have deemed our contribution to this celebration, celebrating Black excellence from America's beginning, that we as people of African descent have been here from the onset, we have made considerable contributions," Cavaness said.

The church will be home to one of the Bells of PA, and the museum will have special exhibits this year, Cavaness said.

"We are looking forward to an amazing year of tours, activity, programming, but also helping to again just connect with the rich history and contributions of persons of African descent," she said.

Cavaness is excited to introduce to some and reintroduce to others the significance of this church to Philadelphia's history and America's history.

"It is not an accident that here Mother Bethel is nestled and you're within range of where the first White House [was] and where independence was written," Cavaness said.