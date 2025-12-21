Mother and 5-month-old baby shot in West Philadelphia, family says

A mother and her 5-month-old baby are in the hospital after being shot in West Philadelphia, family told CBS News Philadelphia Sunday.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on the 1500 block of North Robinson Street.

The woman's sister said both the mom and child are expected to be OK, but the baby will need surgery after being shot in the leg. The mother has already had surgery, family said.

CBS News has reached out to Philadelphia Police for more information.