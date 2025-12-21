Watch CBS News
Local News

Mother and 5-month-old baby shot in West Philadelphia, family says

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon,
Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A mother and her 5-month-old baby are in the hospital after being shot in West Philadelphia, family told CBS News Philadelphia Sunday.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on the 1500 block of North Robinson Street.

The woman's sister said both the mom and child are expected to be OK, but the baby will need surgery after being shot in the leg. The mother has already had surgery, family said.

CBS News has reached out to Philadelphia Police for more information.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue