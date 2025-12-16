Watch CBS News
4 taken to hospital after car and school bus collide in Moorestown, New Jersey, officials say

By Laura Fay

Emergency crews are on the scene of a school bus accident in Moorestown, New Jersey. 

The school bus and a car collided at the intersection of Borton Landing and Hartford roads Tuesday afternoon. 

Four people were transported to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, officials said. 

Some students were on the bus at the time of the crash but were not hurt, according to Burlington County authorities. 

Chopper 3 was over the scene. 

Helicopter shot of two school buses, a damaged car and multiple police cars after the crash
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

