4 taken to hospital after car and school bus collide in Moorestown, New Jersey, officials say

Emergency crews are on the scene of a school bus accident in Moorestown, New Jersey.

The school bus and a car collided at the intersection of Borton Landing and Hartford roads Tuesday afternoon.

Four people were transported to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

Some students were on the bus at the time of the crash but were not hurt, according to Burlington County authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.